BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

