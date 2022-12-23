BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

