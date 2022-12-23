Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 40552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$41.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Further Reading

