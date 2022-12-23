Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

