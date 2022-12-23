Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Holdings Lowered by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.