Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.99

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 7612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.35%.

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 978,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 663,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after buying an additional 360,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

