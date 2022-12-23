Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $71,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.9% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.1% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

ABBV opened at $163.27 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $288.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.58.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.