Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $298,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $382.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.10.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.