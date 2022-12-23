Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,404 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

