Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 4,155 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

