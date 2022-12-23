Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.