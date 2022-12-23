Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $556,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

