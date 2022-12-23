Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.