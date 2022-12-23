Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918,771 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.27 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

