Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

