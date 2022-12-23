Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

