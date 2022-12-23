Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51.

