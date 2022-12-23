Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,021,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

