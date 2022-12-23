Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in UGI by 28.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UGI by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in UGI by 381.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 109,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UGI by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,296,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 173,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.