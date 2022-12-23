Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

