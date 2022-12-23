Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Purchases C$50,126.20 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,329.72.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$787.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.22.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.59.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

