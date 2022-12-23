CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading 6.8% Higher

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.78. 4,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 270,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

CinCor Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $507.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. venBio Partners LLC grew its position in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $18,087,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $24,375,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

