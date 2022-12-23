Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

