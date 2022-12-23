CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $145,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 208.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CME stock opened at $173.17 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.82.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

