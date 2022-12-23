Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

CMC opened at $48.96 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.