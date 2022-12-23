Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

