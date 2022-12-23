Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 609.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDL opened at $36.48 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

