Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,833,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $995,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

