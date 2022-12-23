Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 533,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after purchasing an additional 206,283 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

