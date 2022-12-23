Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $60.91 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

