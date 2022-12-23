Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

