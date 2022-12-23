Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

