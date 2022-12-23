Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe stock opened at $336.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

