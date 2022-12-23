Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

