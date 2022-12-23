Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of BKH opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

