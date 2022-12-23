Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $178.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

