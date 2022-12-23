Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

