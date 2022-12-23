Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $643,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

