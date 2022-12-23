Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $108.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.