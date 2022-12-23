Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NBXG opened at 9.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.09. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 8.71 and a 12-month high of 17.66.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

