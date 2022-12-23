Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

