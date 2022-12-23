Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 438 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

