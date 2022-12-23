Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 61,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.8% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 66,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 41,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.76 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

