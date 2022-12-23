Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

COST stock opened at $458.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.31 and its 200-day moving average is $501.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.