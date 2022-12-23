Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

