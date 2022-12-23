CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 2.4%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.19 and last traded at $126.15. Approximately 8,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 435,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.25.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $142.63.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
