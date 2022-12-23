CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 2.4%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.19 and last traded at $126.15. Approximately 8,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 435,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $142.63.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

