Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 447 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 121,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 65,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of VZ opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

