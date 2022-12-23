Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,431,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,556 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,673,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

