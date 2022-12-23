Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $66.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

