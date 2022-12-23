Diversified Trust Co Buys 80 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,396 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,156,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PXD opened at $220.15 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.